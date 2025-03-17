Teach-in, march protest university’s role in genocide

Buffalo, New York

A group of students and staff joined up for a teach-in and march starting at the administration building on University of Buffalo’s North Campus in New York state, on March 14. The event was in protest of the direct connection between the university and the genocide in occupied Palestine, as well as imperialist violence elsewhere in the globe.

All major universities and colleges in the U.S. work in some capacity with the military-industrial complex, but as the so-called flagship of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, the University of Buffalo (UB) has a special responsibility in the eyes of the capitalist ruling class to serve U.S. imperialism.

University President Dr. Satish Tripathi, who is an engineer, has openly welcomed the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) research on campus. Among the many projects conducted in whole or in part via the labor and resources of the university is the Sentient Science’s F35 software projects. Education on and opposition to this project was a major focus of the teach-in.

Developing software key to Israeli occupation

While most of the details are classified, what is apparent from the various public statements on this program is that the software project in question is a key part of the design of manufacturing optimization, as well as weapons simulation and training for planes and helicopters. This includes the F35 fighter jet, Blackhawk helicopter, Super Sea Stallion and Apache helicopters and other aircraft not listed on their press release. This software package is a key component in increasing the production of the aircraft and weapons used by the Israeli Occupation Forces to enact the devastation on both Gaza and Lebanon.

Of all the things the university’s supercomputer could be doing — climate modeling or studying new medicines using machine learning — the university is instead giving a military contractor significant amounts of time as well as student and staff support to run their programs. The students and staff who gathered for the march and teach-in did not want their tuition or labor supporting any genocidal and imperialist military programs.

Because of this objective and because the building was named after Clifford Furnas — a former UB president who supported military contracts during the Vietnam War and who was a frequent opponent of both Youth Against War and Facism and Students for a Democratic Society which led protests then — organizers made the decision to hold the actual teach-in inside the engineering building known as Furnas Hall.

At the start of the event, there were several cops and at least five admininstration representatives patrolling the area around the administration building and seemingly trying to protect the president’s office. When the march route turned toward the engineering building, the cops and administration representatives dispersed. The teach-in was held in the main welcome area of Furnas Hall, with the space adjusted to meet the needs of the protest.

Organizations represented included State University of New York; Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions; the Buffalo branch of Workers World Party; the UB Young Democratic Socialists of America; the Communist Student League; and the American Party of Labor. The event was live streamed through the SUNY Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions University of Buffalo Instagram page (SUNY BDS UB @sunybds_ub).