Musk/Trump war on trans people, workers of color includes veterans

New York City

The author is a transgender veteran, retired from the Veterans Administration.

Virginia psychologist Dr. Mary Brinkmeyer, who coordinated care for transgender, non-binary and other LGBTQIA2S+ plus veterans at the Hampton Veterans Administration hospital in Hampton, Virginia, resigned in protest on Feb. 12, calling the agency’s recent directives on transgender veterans’ health care “unethical.” (The Advocate, March 3)

Her statement follows a fascistic executive order issued by President Donald Trump that eliminates federal recognition of transgender and other non-binary identities in governmental programs, including at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump’s executive order bars funding for gender-affirming care and orders the removal of policies recognizing gender identity. Trump’s government is declaring that transgender and non-binary people do not exist. For Dr. Brinkmeyer, this was an ethical dilemma.

Dr. Brinkmeyer, who oversaw care for an estimated 300 to 400 veterans at the Hampton VA hospital, said, “Staff were told to start identifying anything in medical records, training, materials on patient resources that could be considered ‘gender ideology.’”

Transgender patients are outraged about losing their medical care. Many who rely totally on the VA and don’t have any other health care or insurance fear that there will be a rush on other services if the VA eliminates gender-affirming care. These services are provided now by Planned Parenthood, APICHA, Callen-Lorde, online providers or other community-based clinics.

The VA has historically provided a wide range of gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy, speech therapy, prosthetics such as chest binders and breast forms, fertility, preservation, medically necessary hair removal, mental health services and letters supporting surgery.

Cuts to VA already happening

I was at the Manhattan VA hospital March 10. As I entered the lobby, I noticed a gathering for a meeting of guards and information workers, something I had never noticed before. I asked one of the guards if anyone was being fired. Their answer was “not yet,” as their eyes rolled towards the ceiling.

Then, for the first time I can remember, the coffee shop was closed with a sign saying this was due to lack of staff. I went up to the cafeteria, and I saw that what was provided was half of what was available a week earlier.

The criminals Trump, Musk and their fascistic racist junta, supported by the billionaire class, have as their goal to completely sabotage the VA, so people will complain. They will then try to use veterans’ complaints to argue for privatizing the VA. We will have to fight against their plans to privatize our health care.

Now is the time for all workers and oppressed people to unite: Black, Brown, Latine, Indigenous and Asian people; trans, LGBTQIA2S+, cisgender and straight people; women and gender-oppressed people; and people with disabilities — in every way and by any means available.

Let the billionaire class know: Stonewall means fight back, and fight back we will, until all these cuts are restored and justice reigns supreme in our communities.