Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine: A salute to Martyrs’ Day

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s statement “Keep going on the path toward the rising sun” was reprinted by Resistance News Network on March 9, 2025.

On the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Martyrs’ Day: We renew our pledge to continue resistance until liberation and return. To our steadfast people, on the anniversary of the PFLP Martyrs’ Day, we stand in reverence and honor before the sacrifices of the martyrs who, with their pure blood, forged an eternal heroic epic.

At the forefront stands the distinguished leader, member of the Political Bureau of the Popular Front, Comrade Mohammed Al-Aswad, “Guevara of Gaza,” alongside his Comrades Abdel Hadi Al-Hayek and Kamel Al-Amsi, who embodied the highest values of heroism, inflicted heavy losses on the zionist enemy and turned Gaza into a nightmare for the occupier.

They reaffirmed that armed resistance is the most powerful response to occupation and aggression, becoming symbols of struggle and resistance against the oppressive occupation.

PFLP Martyrs’ Day is a milestone in our struggle, a moment to renew our commitment and loyalty to all the martyrs who wrote our people’s history with their blood.

At the forefront of these leaders are Comrades George Habash, Abu Ali Mustafa, Ghassan Kanafani, Wadie Haddad, Guevara of Gaza, Abu Maher Al-Yamani, Mohammed Al-Yamani, Nidal Abdel Aal, Abu Ahmed Fouad, Awad Al-Sultan, Emad Odeh, Shadia Abu Ghazaleh, Taghreed Al-Batma, Basel Al-Kubaisi, Mohammed Saadat, Omar Al-Nayef, Walid Daqqa, Abu Amal, Khaled Abu Aisha and many other comrades, leaders and heroic fighters who remained true to their pledge until they fell as martyrs in the battle for freedom.

To our great people, today, amid a war of genocide and a massive zionist assault against our people, we affirm that resistance remains our only path in confronting aggression. Every attempt by the occupation to erase our identity and displace our people is doomed to fail.

Experience has proven that the more the occupation intensifies its oppression, the stronger our people’s determination becomes and the more resistance escalates.

‘Resistance will continue to burn bright’

From this standpoint, and on PFLP Martyrs’ Day, we affirm the following:

Resistance is our only choice for liberation and return. Escalating confrontation and resistance in all its forms — especially armed struggle — is the only way to reclaim our national rights and thwart the occupation’s schemes aimed at liquidating our cause.

National unity is our strongest weapon. Mobilizing our ranks and unifying our people across all factions is an inevitable necessity to confront the zionist aggression and its elimination plans.

We call for the formation of a unified national leadership capable of managing the struggle against the occupation and its schemes within a comprehensive resistance strategy that utilizes all the potential of our people in confronting the enemy.

All zionist military pressure, including siege, starvation, bombardments, large-scale raids and U.S.-backed political blackmail will not break our people’s will. On the contrary, they will only strengthen our determination to resist and endure.

Our people, who are facing zionist genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, will neither surrender nor succumb. They will continue their struggle until the aggression is defeated and all national rights are secured.

We call on Arab nations and free people around the world to escalate their movements and positions in support of our people, using all available means of pressure to stop the zionist war, lift the siege on Gaza, begin reconstruction and end the ongoing zionist massacres against our people.

To our proud people, the blood of the martyrs — foremost among them Guevara of Gaza and his heroic comrades — will forever remain a torch lighting the path to freedom and return. We will never allow their sacrifices to be in vain.

Resistance will continue to burn bright, and our people will never retreat from their journey until victory is achieved, the return is realized and an independent, democratic Palestinian state is established on our entire national soil with Al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.

Glory and eternity to our righteous martyrs! Glory to the resistance! Freedom for our prisoners! Speedy recovery for our wounded! We shall inevitably triumph!

