West Virginia: Students protest removal of DEI at Marshall U.

Demonstrators gathered outside the main hall at Marshall University, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Feb. 27 and marched through the campus. Attendees were protesting the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies at Marshall University, policies that have come under attack in the aftermath of Trump’s assault on the program.

Chants throughout the protest included “DEI until I die,” “No hate, No fear, Trump is not welcomed here,” and “Trump is not king.” The last chant is in regards to the official White House social media account depicting Donald Trump as the king of the United States. It had a headline on the photo reading, “Long live the King.”

Trump’s oligarchic dictatorship continues to ravage U.S. working people by cutting and freezing federal funds and attacking the rights of immigrants, women, LGBTQIA2S+ people, individuals with disabilities and organized labor. Students say organized protests will continue on college campuses because, “When they say get back, we say fight back!”

Students and others also carried posters aimed at the administration, including “Complacency is a plague,” “People over profit,” and “The only good Nazi is a dead Nazi.”

The protest was organized by a group of activists from the Marshall University Appalachian Liberation Collective (MUALC). The organization continues to provide a safe space for those feeling threatened by the current Trump administration. The group also provides contraceptives and free fentanyl testing strips.

Solidarity among the working class will continue to grow as this administration attempts to lead us to a dictatorship of billionaire oligarchs.