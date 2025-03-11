Palestinian Postal Services Workers’ Union: A global appeal for solidarity

This statement was issued by the Palestinian Postal Services Workers’ Union on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025.

On this International Women’s Day, the Palestinian Postal Services Workers’ Union (PPSWU) stands in solidarity with women worldwide, especially Palestinian women who endure immense hardship under occupation. Among them, women working in the postal sector face profound injustices, struggling against economic oppression, political restrictions and systemic discrimination.

Palestinian women in the postal sector: double the burden, double the struggle

Women in the Palestinian postal sector are subjected to severe hardships, as the Israeli occupation imposes unlawful restrictions on international mail flow to the Palestinian territories, obstructing vital communication and services. In Gaza, postal services have been completely cut off for over a year and a half, isolating the population from the world and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Moreover, Palestinian postal workers, especially women, suffer from low wages, job insecurity and the collapse of private sector postal services due to the Israeli blockade and economic stagnation. Many have already lost their jobs, and more are at risk as companies are forced to close under relentless restrictions. The survival of this sector — and the livelihoods of those who depend on it — demands urgent international trade union solidarity and action.

Homeless women in the streets: the reality of northern West Bank refugee camps

The oppression of Palestinian women extends beyond the workplace. In refugee camps across the northern West Bank, countless women and their children have been forcibly displaced, thrown into the streets with no shelter or protection.

These mothers and daughters, who once had homes and dreams, now struggle for survival amid continued Israeli aggression. How can the world remain silent in the face of such brutality?

A call for an international trade union conference on Palestinian women’s rights

The PPSWU calls upon trade unions worldwide to take a firm and decisive stand in support of Palestinian women, particularly postal workers and others facing economic and social oppression. To this end, we urge the immediate organization of an international trade union conference dedicated to addressing the urgent situation of Palestinian women workers. This conference should aim to:

Expose the violations against Palestinian women workers and demand their right to decent work, fair wages and job security.

Mobilize global labor movements to pressure Israeli authorities to end their unlawful restrictions on Palestinian postal services.

Establish urgent relief mechanisms to support displaced women in refugee camps, ensuring they receive the basic necessities of shelter, food and medical care.

A global appeal for solidarity

The struggle for women’s rights cannot be selective. Justice must be for all women, in all places, without exception. The PPSWU urges international labor unions, human rights organizations and advocacy groups to move beyond statements of solidarity and take concrete action to support Palestinian women workers. It is time to demand an end to the policies that deprive Palestinian women of their livelihoods, dignity and fundamental human rights.

Together, let us fight for justice, equality and dignity for all Palestinian women.

Department of International Relations

العاملين في الخدمات البريدية – فلسطين

Palestinian Postal Services Workers Union – PPSWU

[email protected]

facebook.com/PPSWU/