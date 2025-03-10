Philadelphia: Militant march for IWWD 2025

Philadelphia, March 8, 2025

Around a thousand people rallied and marched on International Working Women’s Day here. The rally started at City Hall and then marched to Rittenhouse Square and back, stopping for street rallies along the way. It drew applause and fists raised in support from people all along the route.

The event featured speakers from a diverse collection of women’s groups, trans activists, socialist organizations, labor organizers and representatives of liberation struggles against imperialism, including Korea, the Philippines and Palestine.

Recorded messages from women struggling against occupation in the Congo were played during one stop.

Speakers and chants made it clear: International Working Women’s Day is a day of struggle for working women, including trans women, around the world, and together we will resist Trump and Musk. “Working women, give ‘em hell — it’s our right to rebel!”

IWWD march through Center City, Philadelphia, March 8, 2025.

WW Photos: Joe Piette