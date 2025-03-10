Palestinian Resistance salute to International Women’s Day

The following statements from Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were reprinted by Resistance News Network on March 8, 2025.

We appreciate the role of Palestinian women in our people’s struggle, salute the steadfast guardians and call for their protection from the crimes and aggression of the occupation.

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas, affirms that the international community’s observance of International Women’s Day presents an opportunity to expose the zionist crimes against Palestinian women across all our occupied lands.

Palestinian women have been subjected to brutal bombardments, daily massacres, forced displacement, exile, arrest, torture in prisons and deprivation of their most basic human rights.

The killing of more than 12,000 Palestinian women, the injury and arrest of thousands and the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands multiple times during the zionist aggression and the genocide against Gaza represent a stain on humanity’s conscience and on all those complicit, silent or negligent in stopping and criminalizing these atrocities.

This is particularly true for those who claim to advocate for the protection of women and their rights, placing them before a historic, political, humanitarian and moral responsibility to prevent the continuation of these brutal violations.

Moreover, Palestinian female prisoners in the occupation’s prisons endure the most horrific forms of psychological and physical torture, in blatant violation of all international laws and conventions, exposing the double standards of the U.S. administration and certain Western countries in dealing with the issue of our prisoners.

On this occasion, we recognize and appreciate the vital role of Palestinian women in our people’s struggle and salute the patient and steadfast guardians in Gaza, the West Bank, Al-Quds and the occupied interior, who have set the finest examples of legendary steadfastness, determination and strong will.

They continue to raise and prepare generations, uphold national rights and identity, defend values and resist the enemy’s plans to displace our people and erase our cause and sanctities. We proudly recall the role of Palestinian women in Gaza during the Al-Aqsa Flood battle — as mothers, wives, sisters and daughters — who nurtured resistance, safeguarded the homeland, stood in solidarity and sacrificed selflessly.

They became martyrs, wounded and prisoners, yet continue to play a pivotal role in healing wounds, strengthening steadfastness and sustaining the resistance in defense of land, rights and sacred sites. We highly appreciate the role of women across the Arab and Islamic world and the free women of the world who have taken honorable stances in support of our just cause and against the zionist aggression on Gaza.

We call on them to continue mobilizing and organizing events in cities, capitals and public squares worldwide to support Palestinian women’s steadfastness and champion the cause of Palestine, Al-Quds and Gaza, leading to freedom and independence.

We call on the international community and its political, legal and humanitarian institutions to protect Palestinian women from the systematic and ongoing crimes of the occupation, enable them to live freely and with dignity on their land, exercise their legitimate rights and hold the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes against Palestinian women, ensuring they do not escape punishment.

Mercy, glory and eternity to the Palestinian female martyrs, a swift recovery to the wounded, imminent freedom for our noble female prisoners in the enemy’s jails and a near victory for our people, by the will of Allah.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

On International Women’s Day: A Salute to the steadfast Palestinian woman standing against genocide and displacement plans — The Palestinian woman: A song of freedom, homeland and anemones for our brave people …

On March 8, the peoples of the world celebrate International Women’s Day in recognition of women’s central role in the journey of liberation and progress and in appreciation of their long struggles against oppression, injustice and exploitation.

In Palestine, however, this day carries a deeper and more painful dimension, as the Palestinian woman stands at the heart of the confrontation, carrying the banner of steadfastness and resistance against the zionist machine of killing and destruction.

She remains on the frontlines — as a fighter, prisoner, martyr, wounded and as a mother of martyrs — bearing the wounds of the homeland in her heart and igniting the flame of resistance, struggle and defiance.

Our proud and defiant people … amid the ongoing zionist genocide against our people in Gaza and the West Bank, the heroism of Palestinian women is evident as they face extermination, killing, displacement, repeated forced migration and massacres. They fight to survive, to protect their homeland and children and to uphold their right to live in freedom and dignity.

On this important occasion, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine reaffirms the following: 1. A salute of reverence and admiration to the Palestinian woman who continues to resist on the frontlines — whether in the besieged and bleeding Gaza, making immense sacrifices, in the rebellious West Bank or in exile in the diaspora, standing firm against zionist plans to uproot and displace our people.

The necessity of escalating the struggle in all international forums to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes against Palestinian women and to prosecute its leaders in international courts as war criminals who have committed crimes against humanity.

Strengthening the role of the Palestinian women’s movement in the battle for national and social liberation and engaging in the resistance structures that support women’s steadfastness and fight against all forms of discrimination and oppression.

Unifying women’s efforts on the Arab and international levels to form a global resistance front that exposes the occupation’s crimes and defends Palestinian women’s rights to freedom, dignity and justice.

Our people: The Palestinian woman, who has given birth to heroes and raised fighters, is an inseparable part of our people’s struggle for liberation, return and independence. Therefore, our struggle will continue until the aggression is defeated, the land and its people are freed and the state of Palestine is established from the river to the sea, with Al-Quds as its capital — until Palestinian women achieve their full rights in a free, democratic society based on liberty, justice and equality.

Long live the steadfast and fighting Palestinian woman. Long live March 8 as a day of struggle, defiance and steadfastness. Together on the path to freedom and dignity.

These statements were lightly edited.