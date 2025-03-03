Philadelphia: Progressive Jewish activists confront ADL “Town Hall”

Philadelphia

Dozens of demonstrators marched from Washington Square in Center City Philadelphia on Feb. 26 with Palestinian and other liberation flags to rally outside the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. The demonstration was called to oppose an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) sponsored “Town Hall” on antisemitism being held at the museum to support Israel. The “Town Hall” openly conflated opposition to Zionism with antisemitism.

A large banner on the Weitzman Museum stated: “The Weitzman stands with Israel.”

The protest was organized by the Philadelphia Jewish Labor Bund, a local continuation of the over 100-year-old, anti-Zionist, internationalist, socialist movement of European Jews. Pro-Palestine speakers were joined by other anti-imperialist speakers, including Puerto Ricans, Black, pro-labor and others who condemned Israeli genocide of Palestinians as an imperialist, settler-colonial project.

Members of Philly International Workers of the World, Philly Alliance Against Racism and Police Repression, Workers World Party, Democratic Socialists of America and Philly Action Readiness Collective participated in the event.

Chants clarified that murderous Zionism is not Judaism. They included several that differed from the usual chants at pro-Palestine demonstrations. “From Warsaw to Gaza — long live the Intifada!” referenced the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against murderous Nazi rule, linking it to the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

The chant “Partisans and Fedayeen — Show us what resistance means!” drew on ties between the anti-Nazi partisans and the Palestinian armed resistance. Other chants, including “ADL, your hands are red, 200,000 people dead!” targeted the group hosting the event at the Weitzman.

Protesters were able to stage a short rally in front of the “OY/YO” sculpture where organizers spoke of the need for proletarian internationalist unity against antisemitism, fascism, racism and Zionism. Many people showed support by honking car horns and even joining the protest.