An essential view of the Communist Manifesto 

At a time when a regime 100% based on billionaires and representing their capitalist interests is challenging all movements for human rights in the United States, it is essential to examine the role of the class struggle in human history. Now, at the end of February 2025, it has been 177 years since the first printing of the Communist Manifesto, written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels on the eve of the 1848 anti-feudal revolutions in Europe.

Sam Marcy, one of the founders of Workers World Party, and its chairperson for the party’s first 39 years of existence, drafted an introduction to the Communist Manifesto in 1983, which is still a suitable guide to this pamphlet that inspired hundreds of millions of readers since its first printing. Below is the link to it.

The Communist Manifesto: A clarion call full of ideas

workers.org/marcy/cd/sam_man/manifest/manif.htm