Cleveland federal workers protest layoffs

Despite snow and freezing temperatures, federal workers in Cleveland turned out Feb. 20 to protest the mass layoffs initiated by President Donald Trump and multibillionaire Elon Musk. Members of the American Federation of Government Employees gathered outside the federal building where many of them work, chanting, “Fight back!” They held signs reading “Workers over billionaires!” and “Stop the billionaires’ coup!” Speakers included AFGE leaders representing various departments in the federal government.

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt