Aaron Bushnell – sacrifice condemned genocide

By WW editors posted on February 25, 2025

A year ago, on Feb. 25, 2024, Air Force member Aaron Bushnell acted in self-sacrifice to protest the genocide in Gaza and the U.S. role in this crime. Here are three articles Workers World published a year ago on this act of courage and solidarity.

 

Jericho, Palestine, 2024

 

Portland vigil for Aaron Bushnell – Veterans protest genocide, burn uniforms

workers.org/2024/03/77324/ 

 

Aaron Bushnell’s act sparks memories of mass resistance in U.S. military

workers.org/2024/03/77428/

 

For Aaron Bushnell who just died after self-immolation for Gaza

Poem by Julia Wright

workers.org/2024/03/77403/ 

Copyright © 2024 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons