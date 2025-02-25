Aaron Bushnell – sacrifice condemned genocide

A year ago, on Feb. 25, 2024, Air Force member Aaron Bushnell acted in self-sacrifice to protest the genocide in Gaza and the U.S. role in this crime. Here are three articles Workers World published a year ago on this act of courage and solidarity.

Portland vigil for Aaron Bushnell – Veterans protest genocide, burn uniforms

Aaron Bushnell’s act sparks memories of mass resistance in U.S. military

For Aaron Bushnell who just died after self-immolation for Gaza

Poem by Julia Wright

