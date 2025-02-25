Berlin Bulletin: Behind the German election results

Late news: The German national election finished Feb. 23 much as anticipated: The Christian Democrats (CDU) came in first winning 208 of the 630 seats; with the Social Democrats, who won 120 seats, coming in third, the CDU can form the new government, with Friedrich Merz as chancellor. The ultra-right Alternative for Germany came in second, winning 152 seats (this party had support from Vice President JD Vance and centibillionaire Elon Musk).

The Greens won 85 seats and The Left won 64 seats. A small but once significant bourgeois party, the Free Democrats, failed to reach 5%. The leftist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance also just failed to win seats, reaching 4.97%. Author Victor Grossman explains more of the programs of these parties below and their role in parliament and the government. Of course there is a class struggle in Germany outside the parliamentary competition.

Author Grossman defected from the U.S. military occupying Austria in the 1950s and lived first in the German Democratic Republic and then in Germany after the 1990 annexation. His descriptions of political life in Germany have proven accurate. Workers World publishes his latest bulletin discussing the Feb. 23 national election.

Laughter and fears – Berlin Bulletin No. 231, February 18, 2025

For good people these are times to weep, rage and, above all, to fight back! But sometimes we may allow ourselves a laugh. Such a time arrived this past weekend in Brussels and at the Security Conference in Munich. Though the big shots present were in no laughing mood — but in shock!

The reason for an all too rare happy moment for some like me was strangely due to the words of two men I have absolutely no love for, JD Vance and his colleague, for whom probably nobody has any love, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Nor do I have a grain of affection for their fearsome boss back home — or should I say two bosses?

How could one stop grinding teeth — and laugh? Despite many complexities, one thing has been clear in recent years: The main ruling powers in Europe, most menacingly its strongest, Germany, have shown a greed, indeed a craving, for military adventurism, for spending ever more euro-billions on armaments, frightful air power, naval maneuvers in all surrounding waters, Baltic outposts.

All are based on eastward expansion, with one declared enemy, whose ruler is denounced, derided and demonized daily in most of the media. Hardly a page or newscast fails to warn that Russia, if it wins out in the Ukraine, is an awful threat not only to Poland, the Baltic countries, all its neighbors but even to “our Germany” which, though without a common border, seems to somehow want to feel equally threatened.

The result: calls for a new military draft, even for women, for air-raid shelters, school air-raid drills and for strengthened bridges and highways if leading eastwards. Almost audible is the hand-rubbing and heel-clicking among the generals, nationalists and imperialists generally. Hardly less audible — the clinking of champagne glasses at offices of armament firms like Rheinmetall, which are already raking in armament billions like never before, all paid for with money stolen from the living standards of most German and other European civilians. And they want more!

This “readiness for war” demanded by Germany’s bloodthirsty Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and backed by the equally belligerent Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (whose declared aim is to “ruin Russia”) was carried out under the aegis of the USA, the great protector of “rule-based international order,” democracy and anti-authoritarianism (also called anti-totalitarianism). Therefore: weapons for [Ukraine’s President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, bigger, stronger, further-reaching missiles, the Ukrainians must be aided until all territories are regained (or all Ukrainians dead). And Washington demanded 2% [of GNP for the military] budget, then 3.5%, maybe 5%.

Then suddenly an unloved vice-president and even more repugnant Secretary of Defense came to Europe with the news that Trump had telephoned with Putin and the two wanted to negotiate on peace in the Ukraine. The greatest danger to Europe, they were told, was not Russia, not China, but the “danger from within.”

Euro leaders fear peace

The shock was visible in their faces. What? Peace? Has the USA gone completely off its rocker? How can we justify our build-up? Our strategies? Our maneuvers?

To make matters worse, Vance not only threatened peace, but criticized the European countries for repressing oppositional ideas. True, the object of his concern and support was the far-rightist Alternative for Germany (AfD), with whom Elon Musk has become so chummy. For its own reasons, the AfD also supports a swift end to the Ukraine war.

Though Musk chose a nasty object for his affection (and open intervention in a foreign election campaign), it is true that many German leaders do want to get the AfD verboten — not because of its antagonism toward all “foreigners,” which they increasingly echo, but because it is polling in second place, at over 20%.

There is indeed increasing repression of dissent in Germany and Europe. It is directed against any criticism of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s Israel and its fearful annihilation in Gaza, killing up to a hundred thousand Palestinians. No, Vance wasn’t against that! But thus far mention of any form of repression in “our freedom-loving Germany” has been mostly leftist, hence taboo.

But now [the attack came] suddenly from our Big Brother! Unheard of! That is why those who want peace above all, from whatever quarter, could laugh at those stony faces and enjoy their consternation when their bellicosity and hypocrisy were so suddenly exposed, like never before. Our joy fits the word “Schadenfreude!” [Joy at someone else’s bad fortune].

Of course, they hastened to shape up a counter-attack! In Paris the worried leaders of Europe sought ways to put a spoke in the peace wheel. “No negotiations without us!” they cried. “We must also be involved! Oh yes, with Zelenskyy too of course!” they recalled.

But if despite our efforts Trump and Putin find agreement, they agreed, then we must go it alone. Unified European armed forces, headed by Germany (plus a jealous but currently troubled France) must hoist the banners, train the troops, build more tanks and planes and conduct more borderline maneuvers. And perhaps someday we [European imperialists] can join our calloused hands with the USA again, and with Israel, in killing Palestinians and opposing China.

Challenge for U.S. leftists

This development calls for a difficult, complicated, even twisted path for leftists in the USA. Of course they must fight back with all their might against Trump’s (and Musk’s) horrific measures — repressive (at home), racist, anti-refugee, anti-women, anti-queer, above all anti-union and anti-democratic. Yes, his foreign policy is appalling on Gaza, frightful on Iran and Latin America, unclear but worrisome on China.

But I hope true leftists do not join those bellicose liberals, mostly Democrats, who may or may not swallow or ignore those sins but whose opposition to Trump inexorably includes attacks on his moves toward detente with Russia and willingness to negotiate on Ukraine. And exactly these issues are the most urgent of all. Peace and joint armament limitations are decisive matters of world destiny!

These issues have become part of the German election scene which culminates with the voting on Sunday. The “Christian Union” is polling well ahead, with 30%, thus assuring wealthy, reactionary BlackRock lobbyist Friedrich Merz the job as chancellor. But he needs a junior partner.

The Social Democrats and the Greens are polling in third and fourth place. Which will Merz prefer? Except for a small number of reluctant Social Democrats, all three [parties] favor militarization and war preparations. And all three were completely confused by tough criticism — not from the left, which they always disregard — but by words and deeds from their hitherto guiding patron on the Potomac. All three parties now want the German eagle to ignore Trump and lead the flock in pushing war preparation.

A major irritation is the strength of the Alternative for Germany, nationalist, militarist, racist and misogynist, strongly pro-Netanyahu but strangely favoring Ukrainian peace. It is led by the clever, well-spoken Alice Weidel, who has become friendly with Elon Musk and evidently JD Vance as well. The AfD has become a scapegoat or “whipping boy” for the major parties, thus distracting genuine, systematic opposition. But AfD policies are increasingly copied, and the “firewall” taboo against it is crumbling.

Challenge to the left in Germany

And on the left? Unfortunately split, now with two main contenders, both have raced to reach the 5% line of Bundestag survival. [5% is the minimum that allows proportional representation in Parliament.] Die Linke (The Left) — basically for peace but still divided between “reformers” and militant fighters on opposition or grudging acceptance of NATO and even on Israel criticism — now seems to be reviving the militant positions and actions it had largely neglected in past years. It stresses rent pricing and housing, while placing foreign policy in the background, at least for now.

Almost amazingly, within months, even weeks, The Linke soared from a static 4% to poll results of 6%, 7%, today 9% (and in the youth-based TikTok poll an amazing first-place, 20%). It has won thousands of new members, mostly young (especially female) and seems very safe in the elections.

The break-away Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (SWB), on the other hand, while most vigorously in favor of Ukrainian peace moves, is still basically anti-immigrant, [lining up] with the Christians [Christian Democrats and, in Bavaria, the Christian Social Union] and the AfD, and seems closer to middle-class interests than to working-class militancy. It is now teetering just under that crucial 5% level.

With its purposely small, select membership and only rudimentary structures on state or county levels, the SWB has hardly a chance for the three district victories which would save it from Bundestag extinction. Its big swoop upwards last September in eastern Germany is almost forgotten.

It would be good, I think, if both survive — and perhaps some day even join together again. Despite all hopes of success in Trump-Putin peace endeavors, the marching tread of German boots in Europe has grown much louder, and the new government to be formed this spring will certainly take Germany even further to the right.

That will no longer be a laughing matter — for me or anyone! Above all it is necessary to have more anti-war leftists in parliaments and, even more important, with more anti-billionaire strikes and peace demonstrations supporting and encouraging them in the streets and plazas. Any such success in strong, central Germany would assist similar progress all around Europe!

For previous Bulletins and info on Grossman: victorgrossmansberlinbulletin.wordpres.com

And/or read his book: “A Socialist Defector: from Harvard to Karl-Marx-Allee.”