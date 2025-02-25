Koreans call for solidarity to oppose ‘Freedom Shield’

Workers World Party supports the call by Nodutdol’s U.S. Out of Korea project to hold demonstrations March 1 as described below. By following the live links in bold type, readers can read the statement in more detail, sign on to support and download graphics to help build the protests.

To our U.S. Out of Korea campaign partners:

We are just a few days away from our planned mobilizations on March 1 to oppose the upcoming Freedom Shield war games in Korea. We are reaching out with two requests:

First, we have prepared a statement of solidarity for the movement in South Korea that is also preparing to mobilize on March 1 in support of a broad progressive platform that includes opposition to Freedom Shield. We are asking U.S.-based organizations to sign this statement by Thursday, Feb. 27, 9:00 a.m. ET and distribute it to their partners and contacts .

Secondly, we have prepared a partner promotional toolkit with graphics, sample social media language, and email copy . Please use this toolkit to help promote March 1 to your email lists and social media!

Our planned mobilizations are coming at a critical time of escalation in Korea. Despite Trump’s numerous declarations in favor of diplomacy with North Korea, the U.S. is plainly ramping up its aggression on the peninsula.

In February alone, the U.S. military dispatched nuclear submarines and heavy bombers to Korea, held live-fire war exercises along the DMZ, and began a series of Space Force exercises that will last into the summer. All this is occurring while South Korea is without an elected government due to the ongoing impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Our partners and comrades in Korea will be mobilizing on March 1 to advance a broad progressive platform which includes opposition to Freedom Shield and other U.S. war games. Our solidarity in the U.S. is critical and helps boost the essential demands of the movement in Korea.

As always, thank you for your continued support of the U.S. Out of Korea campaign. We are proud to have your support and look forward to seeing you all in the streets next Saturday.

With gratitude,

Ju-Hyun Park

Jamie Tyberg

Winter Oh

Sheen Kim

National Campaign Representatives. for U.S. Out of Korea, a project of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development