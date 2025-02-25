Koreans call for solidarity to oppose ‘Freedom Shield’

By a guest author posted on February 25, 2025

Workers World Party supports the call by Nodutdol’s U.S. Out of Korea project to hold demonstrations March 1 as described below. By following the live links in bold type, readers can read the statement in more detail, sign on to support and download graphics to help build the protests.

One of the graphics available, this one for the New York City demonstration.

To our U.S. Out of Korea campaign partners:

We are just a few days away from our planned mobilizations on March 1 to oppose the upcoming Freedom Shield war games in Korea. We are reaching out with two requests:

Our planned mobilizations are coming at a critical time of escalation in Korea. Despite Trump’s numerous declarations in favor of diplomacy with North Korea, the U.S. is plainly ramping up its aggression on the peninsula. 

In February alone, the U.S. military dispatched nuclear submarines and heavy bombers to Korea, held live-fire war exercises along the DMZ, and began a series of Space Force exercises that will last into the summer. All this is occurring while South Korea is without an elected government due to the ongoing impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Our partners and comrades in Korea will be mobilizing on March 1 to advance a broad progressive platform which includes opposition to Freedom Shield and other U.S. war games. Our solidarity in the U.S. is critical and helps boost the essential demands of the movement in Korea.

As always, thank you for your continued support of the U.S. Out of Korea campaign. We are proud to have your support and look forward to seeing you all in the streets next Saturday.

With gratitude, 

Ju-Hyun Park

Jamie Tyberg

Winter Oh

Sheen Kim

National Campaign Representatives. for U.S. Out of Korea, a project of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development

