Workers World honors Black History Month, every day!

Since its inception, Workers World newspaper has highlighted the Black Liberation struggle and Civil Rights Movement and has celebrated their heroes from Denmark Vesey and Nat Turner to Frederick Douglass, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WW covers struggles to free political prisoners Mumia Au-Jamal and Imam Jamil Al-Amin. Our paper honors trailblazing Black women, including Ella Baker, Fannie Lou Hamer, Rosa Parks, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Marsha P. Johnson and Ida B. Wells.

This year we strongly condemn the Trump administration’s directive to federal agencies to axe celebrations of holidays that commemorate important events in the history of the Black Liberation Movement — Black History Month, Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Underneath this decree is blatant racism, actually white supremacy, which has existed since August 1619 when the first group of kidnapped, enslaved African people arrived in the U.S.

The decree aims to erase the history of the role of enslaved Black people, deny them equal rights and the respect they deserve and obliterate the struggles they have waged to win every right and gain for their community. Trump’s dictates are meant to denigrate and reverse the gains made by Black people both prior to and during the historic Civil Rights Movement and erase the holidays which this movement won and are celebrated countrywide.

The promises of the Reconstruction Era did not end racism, discrimination and anti-Black violence. The revolution to ensure democratic rights is still unfinished. As the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass said: “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”

