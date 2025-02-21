Cleveland: Struggle intensifies for county divestment from Israel Bonds

Since April 2024, the Cleveland Palestine Advocacy Community and other organizations have been demanding that the Cuyahoga County Council divest from Israel Bonds. Of the $16 million of taxpayer dollars invested in genocide, $3 million are up for renewal this March.

Activists recognize the need to ratchet up the struggle. On Feb. 11, before the meeting of the County Council, CPAC members held a sit-in outside the office of County Executive Chris Ronayne. They were escorted off the premises but were not arrested.

At the County Council meeting that evening, Rev. Regis Bunch, who is African American, was arrested and dragged out of Council chambers after he “disrupted” the Pledge of Allegiance. He was held in the county jail overnight.

CPAC, Rev. Bunch and Cleveland’s Palestine solidarity movement are determined to keep fighting until all Cuyahoga County funds are divested from the Zionist apartheid state.

– Report and photo by Susan Schnur