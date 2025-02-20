PDF of February 20 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on February 20, 2025

Download the PDF

Thousands denounce ‘billionaires’ coup’

Open up a struggle against the billionaires’ dictatorship

Why the rich love Musk
Racist attacks on DEI
Federal workers rally
First Whole Foods union
Mass layoffs in retail
Feed the people!

No trans erasure at Stonewall
Divest from Israel Bonds
DeepSeek AI: The socialist advantage
Anti-War Action Network founded



Black History Month
Malcolm X: an appreciation
‘Stayed on freedom’
Viva Sam Nujoma!

Editorials:
‘America first’ vs. humanity

Tear Down the Walls:
Unjust Texas executions
Shut down SCI Fayette!
49 years in hell
Palestinians released
Ukrainian prisoner speaks out

Around the World
Belgian workers battle austerity
Panamá unions resist attacks


Download the PDF
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2024 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons