Leonard Peltier is released, finally!

In the morning of Feb. 18, 2025, Leonard Peltier was released from a federal prison in Florida but remains under home confinement. Below are excerpts from a news release issued the day of Peltier’s release by NDN Collective, an “Indigenous-led organization dedicated to building Indigenous power.”

Sumterville, Florida – This morning, Leonard Peltier was released from over 49 years of wrongful incarceration. Mr. Peltier is an enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and will reside on his tribal homelands in North Dakota.

Upon Peltier’s request, NDN Collective is bringing him home to the Turtle Mountain community. NDN Collective and partners built upon five decades of organizing and led the advocacy that secured Peltier’s release. Tomorrow the organization is hosting a celebratory event and community feed to welcome Peltier back to his homelands.

“Today I am finally free! They may have imprisoned me, but they never took my spirit!” said Leonard Peltier. “Thank you to all my supporters throughout the world who fought for my freedom. I am finally going home. I look forward to seeing my friends, my family and my community. It’s a good day today.”

“Leonard Peltier is free! He never gave up fighting for his freedom, so we never gave up fighting for him. Today our elder Leonard Peltier walks into the open arms of his people,” said Nick Tilsen, NDN Collective Founder and CEO. “Peltier’s liberation is invaluable in and of itself — yet just as his wrongful incarceration represented the oppression of Indigenous peoples everywhere, his release today is a symbol of our collective power and inherent freedom.”