Boston: Thousands denounce ‘billionaires’ coup’

Boston

Nearly 2,000 people braved -10F windchill weather in Boston on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, to denounce what organizers termed “the billionaires’ coup” and to uphold “People Over Fascism!”

Gathering on an ice-covered Boston Common, protesters representing over 100 local and national organizations cheered immigrant workers, trans activists, disability rights warriors, the Boston Area Brigade of Activist Musicians (BABAM) marching band and speakers whose V-Day message was “Love is Resistance.”

After vowing — singing along with the Resistance Revival Chorus — that “All you fascists bound to lose!” the demonstration spilled into the Downtown Crossing shopping district. Protesters chanted, “No Trump, No Musk, No KKK, No fascist USA!” and “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Act Up! Fight Back!”

The action concluded with a rally at the JFK Federal Building. Spokespeople for the North American Indian Center of Boston and the Palestinian Youth Movement urged people to march on the Israeli Consulate the next day to protest the ongoing U.S.-sponsored genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.