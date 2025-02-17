Feed the people! Not the war machine!

By Mutual Aid and Scientific Socialism

The following article is from the January 2025 newsletter of Mutual Aid and Scientific Socialism, based in Brooklyn, New York.

As we experience another bitter winter, potholes remain unpaved, people still lack adequate health care and homelessness and hunger continue to rise. While the people remain abandoned, the U.S. government has sent $18 billion of our taxes (since October 2023) to fund the genocide and colonization of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

With the money sent to Israel in the last year alone, we could afford 75% of the total cost required to end hunger in the U.S. With the U.S. military budget for this calendar year, we could have solved hunger 33 times over.

Under our current for-profit health care system, over 78 million people do not have sufficient health insurance. With Affordable Health Care subsidies expiring, especially under our new House of Representatives and Senate, millions more are estimated to lose access to their health care plans.

So why do our politicians continue to fund the war budget despite our crumbling infrastructure? It all stems back to the same thing: profit. Weapons manufacturers are incentivized to continue endless wars that reduce the quality of life for both domestic and international working-class people.

Free, free Palestine! From the river to the sea!

It is time for us to recognize that we have more in common with the average Palestinian than with any millionaire or billionaire. Instead of separating ourselves on the basis of national identity, all workers should engage in a struggle against authoritarian control by the ruling classes. This system relies on us to be mindless, obedient drones, continuously alienated from our labor. There is nothing more threatening to the current hierarchy than awareness of its unjustifiable nature.

In simpler terms, there is no weapon more powerful than knowledge.