Hamas on the release of Palestinian prisoners, no displacement

The two following statements from Hamas were released by the Resistance News Network on Feb. 15, 2025.

We congratulate our free prisoners and their families and our great Palestinian people on this great national achievement on the path to liberation and return.

These moments, in which we witness our heroic prisoners embracing freedom, are a new step in our long journey towards Jerusalem. The issue of liberating the prisoners will remain at the top of the priorities of our people and our heroic resistance, and victory will not be complete unless all of them are liberated.

The resistance’s release of three enemy prisoners places the enemy before the responsibility of adhering to the [ceasefire] agreement and the humanitarian protocol and starting the second phase of negotiations without procrastination. We affirm that the unity and resistance of our people are sufficient to thwart all displacement plans, just as they thwarted all previous occupation projects.

We condemn the occupation’s crime of placing racist slogans on the backs of our heroic prisoners and treating them with cruelty and violence, in a blatant violation of humanitarian laws and norms, in contrast to the resistance’s steadfast commitment to moral values ​​in treating the enemy’s prisoners.

No to the displacement of Palestinians!

Hamas values the positions of Jordan and Egypt for rejecting the displacement of the Palestinian people and affirms that there is an Arab plan for rebuilding Gaza without forcing its people to leave. The movement considers Jordan’s stance as an extension of its opposition to resettlement and the “alternative homeland” plans, which aim to erase Palestinian identity and end the Palestinian cause.

Hamas further appreciates the positions of Arab nations and countries worldwide that have expressed their rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians or undermine their national rights. They emphasized that the Palestinian people will remain steadfast in their land and will not accept any solutions that diminish their legitimate right to freedom and independence.

Additionally, Hamas announced that a delegation led by Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza, has arrived in Cairo to begin meetings with Egyptian officials. These discussions are focused on monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and facilitating the prisoner exchange process through technical committees and mediators.