Cleveland: Solidarity with detained migrants

Cilantro Taqueria in Cleveland Heights, Ohio,was especially crowded, even for a Saturday night, on Feb. 1. People came out to express solidarity and outrage over the arrest of six Cilantro workers by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Jan. 26. The workers were taken to the ICE detention center in Geauga County, over 20 miles east of Cleveland Heights.

The restaurant’s windows were plastered with signs expressing love for the workers and denouncing ICE, which made almost 1,000 arrests of immigrants across the U.S. in Trump’s first week in office, and 1,179 people more on Jan. 26 alone. Most of the signs were made by neighborhood children.

– Report and photos by Martha Grevatt