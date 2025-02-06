Hunter College students defend migrant rights

With a public action declaring its intention to combat the attacks from the Trump administration on their

fellow students and their families, the Hunter College Committee to Defend Immigrants held a rally and demonstration outside Hunter West in New York City on the afternoon of Jan. 30. Those taking part at the speakout made clear their intention to build an organization that would not only defend their threatened fellow students but would aim to build working-class solidarity between migrants without legal papers and workers and students who have documents.

– Report and photo by John Catalinotto