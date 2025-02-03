We reject Marco Rubio’s visit to Panamá

Statement of the Citizens’ Pole of Panamá, Feb. 2, 2025. Translation: John Catalinotto.

The statements, threats and lies that have preceded the trip of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Panamá clearly damage the dignity of our nation and its sovereignty. If our country had a dignified and responsible government, if we had a president of the republic with a minimum of courage and honesty, he would not receive Mr. Rubio under the conditions Donald Trump intends to impose, which amount to a shameful surrender — giving in before they wage war on us.

Gross lies from U.S. President Trump, such as saying that “the canal is controlled by the Chinese,” or that “the United States gave us [Panamanians] the canal,” or threatening that they will take it by force if the ports are not handed over to them and their ships are not allowed to pass through for free, are unacceptable conditions for dialogue between our two countries.

Panamá has a corrupt and traitorous government, as demonstrated by the weakness and cowardice of a president who, shortly after Rubio arrived, panicked, trying to shirk his responsibility as the highest authority of a sovereign country that has every right to maintain diplomatic and commercial relations with China, the second largest user of the Panamá Canal.

The National Assembly of Deputies, as an organ of the Panamanian State, cannot escape its responsibilities, and at this point it owes the Panamanian people a pronouncement in defense of national sovereignty in light of the insults of Trump and his lackeys, not at an individual level, nor with the excuse of holding other entities to account, but as a political entity that sits behind the desks paid for by the Panamanian people.

Predator Trump

Like any predator when he senses the weakness of his prey, Donald Trump is driven by his imperialist ambitions. This is how he sees Panamá, which is mired in a socio-political crisis resulting from 35 years of corrupt governments, implementers of neoliberal policies, plunderers of Panamá’s geographical advantages and its canal only to give them away to the highest bidder in exchange for bribes. The ports are an example of this.

We cannot forget that these corrupt governments, with their anti-national criteria, were imposed by the invasion of December 20, 1989. They have governed, because the U.S. imposed them in 1990; the ports were privatized by order of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); the Panamá Canal Authority (ACP), controlled by the oligarchy, was made possible by the constitutional reform of 1994, overseen by Washington.

To defend Panamá and its canal from Trump’s imperialist clutches, we need a government that truly represents the national and popular interest: one that nationalizes all port facilities, those of the [Hong Kong company CK] Hutchinson, but also those of Trump’s partner, Mr. Louis Sola [new head of Federal Maritime Commission]; that requires the ACP to make the greatest collective use of the reverted areas and hands over those resources to the people who fought for sovereignty; that does not allow foreign military bases; and has a policy of Latin American and Caribbean unity and sovereignty.

In the face of the cowardice and ineffectiveness of President José Raúl Mulino and his government, the Citizens’ Pole calls on Panamanian popular organizations to unite so that we can join forces by convening the Third National Sovereignty Congress, following the example of the one that was organized after the glorious feat of January 9, 1964.

Sovereignty is not negotiable! One territory, one flag!

For more background on the struggle for sovereignty regarding the canal, see workers.org/2025/01/83598/.