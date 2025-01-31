UAW strike threat defeats Stellantis job cuts

After the powerful auto strike in 2023, the United Auto Workers won a commitment from Stellantis (formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot) to reopen a closed plant in Belvedere, Illinois, by 2027. However, Stellantis, under the direction of CEO Carlos Tavares, reneged on its commitment one year later.

Regarding other plants, the company threatened to move future production to plants outside the U.S. This would violate product commitments agreed to under the 2023 contract. Thousands of workers were laid off indefinitely.

In response, the UAW launched the “Keep the Promise” campaign, which included several rallies, strike authorization votes and the creation of the web site shitcancarlos.org. The strike votes, which had been postponed until after the December holidays, were scheduled to resume in January 2025.

Tavares resigned as CEO on Dec. 1, 2024. With the threat of a strike, the UAW was able to push back Stellantis’ planned job cuts. The company has now agreed to keep production in UAW-represented plants and reopen Belvedere Assembly in 2027.

Stellantis is projecting an uptick in vehicle sales and profits, which had declined under Tavares. The UAW will have to be vigilant and not allow an unpredicted sales drop to be used as a “market-based” excuse to keep the Belvedere plant closed and put workers back on indefinite layoff. A change at the top does not guarantee anything under capitalism, a system under which the drive to maximize profit leads to “cost-cutting” no matter who runs a particular company.

It would be a mistake to conclude that Tavares’ departure is what led to jobs being saved. It was the rank-and-file resistance to the threats to workers’ livelihoods that won this latest victory.

Martha Grevatt is a retired member of UAW Local 869, which represents workers at Stellantis’ Warren, Michigan, stamping plant.