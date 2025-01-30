Cleveland: Mass march blasts Trump

Hundreds of Clevelanders, mostly youth, rallied and marched through the city’s Near West Side neighborhood on Jan. 25, voicing their outrage at the program of President Donald Trump.

Chants, signs and speakers addressed the multitude of issues facing workers and oppressed people, from the latest attacks on immigrants, people of color and trans people to gentrification and the ongoing U.S.-armed Israeli genocide in Palestine. About two dozen progressive, campus and community organizations came together to build the demonstration.

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt