Philadelphia: Ceasefire today – liberation tomorrow

Organized by the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition, on Jan. 25, over 100 people participated in a march to celebrate the Palestinian resistance. Withstanding 15 months of genocidal U.S./Israeli violence, Hamas and other people’s forces came out of it still determined to fight on until liberation. This is an example of determination and unity to all the world’s people struggling against imperialism.

– Report and photos by Joe Piette