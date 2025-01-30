Philadelphia: Ceasefire today – liberation tomorrow

By Joe Piette posted on January 30, 2025

Philadelphia: Ceasefire today – liberation tomorrow

Philadelphia: Ceasefire today – liberation tomorrow. Credit: WW Photo, Joe Piette

Organized by the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition, on Jan. 25, over 100 people participated in a march to celebrate the Palestinian resistance. Withstanding 15 months of genocidal U.S./Israeli violence, Hamas and other people’s forces came out of it still determined to fight on until liberation. This is an example of determination and unity to all the world’s people struggling against imperialism.

– Report and photos by Joe Piette

 

Copyright © 2024 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons