Trump’s Gaza ethnic cleansing: We say no!

The late U.S. National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski saw the world in the framework of a chessboard and looked for strategies that would keep Washington and Wall Street on top. The current U.S. president sees the world in the framework of real estate that he and his family members can buy at low prices and then use the funds to finance hotels, casinos and golf courses.

Even with that outlook, it took the racist arrogance of someone considering himself an emperor to openly push for the Palestinians now living in Gaza and the West Bank to leave and resettle in Egypt and Jordan, which Trump did on Jan. 25. He even mentioned the “lovely beachfront property” — while hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were walking north along the beach toward their demolished homes in Gaza City.

Workers World considers Trump’s plan a war crime, one worthy of its own tribunal with Trump in the dock. What he described as his goal is blatant ethnic cleansing.

Governments around the world agree that it would be a crime to once again expel Palestinians from their land. So have international organizations, even the United Nations. They have spoken out against it.

The regimes in Egypt and Jordan — which have never been true friends of the Palestinian struggle for self-determination — have nevertheless emphatically said no. Apparently Trump had never asked their opinion either.

The Palestinians, that is, their resistance organizations, made the most important rejection, giving voice to the feelings of the broad mass of the population. The Palestinian people of Gaza have endured a genocidal war, with Israel armed by world imperialism — mainly by the U.S. and the NATO imperialists of the European Union. They have withstood this genocidal war for the last 16 months in order to stay in Gaza.

Trump may believe, even if few other people do, that by just talking tough he can get the two million Gaza Palestinians to give up their fight for self-determination. The Israelis failed to do this with 16 months of genocidal war. We expect Trump to fail, too. And we will do whatever can be done to erase any support he may have now in the U.S. for his plans of aggression.

In little more than a week he has demanded to buy Greenland, bullying NATO ally Denmark, and threatened to annex Canada and to seize Panamá’s canal. And now he calls for ethnic cleansing to turn Gaza into a Mediterranean vacation site for his rich cronies. The Trumps of the world — and the billionaires that back them — often underestimate their enemies among the oppressed and exploited classes.

Trump may shout out his dismissal of the obstacle that the courage and determination of the Palestinian people presents to the global piracy of his billionaire clique. But when his crony Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed the same plan before the United Nations in September 2023, he was met with the historic resistance of Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

May Trump and his cronies all wind up in the dock at that war crimes tribunal. Long live Palestine!

For an interview Press TV did with Workers World contributing editor Sara Flounders on Trump’s proposal, see www.urmedium.net/c/presstv/132457.