Jersey City holds Palestinian cultural fair

An overflow crowd of hundreds of people came to the Grace Van Vorst

Church in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26, to raise funds for Gazan children who need immediate medical care and pop-up hospitals throughout Gaza. The event raised awareness about Palestinian culture, with a wide range of activities, from eating delicious Palestinian food to enjoying Palestinian music, art, clothing and jewelry.

Ceasefire Now, Jewish Voice for Peace (for Northern and Central New Jersey), New Jersey Peace Action, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Stevens Institute were among the sponsors. Organizers provided a list of publications offering information about Palestinian history not often available to the public.

– Report by Sue Harris