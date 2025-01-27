Leonard leaves prison

Prison Radio posted this commentary by Mumia Abu-Jamal on Jan. 22, 2025.

Just a few hours ago, Leonard Peltier left the U.S. prison cell, what Indigenous people call the Iron House, and began the long trek home to North Dakota, where he was [unjustly tried and convicted in1977.] His release by executive clemency, issued by U.S. President Biden, came the same day as some 90 Palestinians were released in Israel, mostly women and juveniles. They were held in detention in Israel, among them [Resistance leader] Khalida Jarrar. Two Indigenous freedom fighters released a world apart on Martin Luther King’s day.

For almost 50 years, Leonard Peltier has been in the Iron House, from 1976 to January 2025, where he now suffers from diabetes, numbness in his hands and feet and near blindness after a trial that officials at the United Nations called a violation of international law. Today Leonard Peltier goes home. Today Indigenous people across Turtle Island, or America, walk a little straighter. Today a victory in a long, long war is won.

With love, not fear, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.

[Note: Leonard Peltier’s commutation calls for a Feb 18, 2025, release date.]

This commentary is lightly edited.