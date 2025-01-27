New York protest: Free Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian prisoners!

The Bronx Anti-War Coalition posted this report on Jan. 23, 2025.

On January 22, in light of the glorious Toufan al-Ahrar (Flood of the Free), we gathered outside the comprador “Palestinian Authority” (PA) to demand freedom for Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian prisoners, whose liberation remains on the horizon.

Ahmad Sa’adat, General Secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was deceived and lured 23 years ago by the PA — acting in coordination with the Zionists — into [president of the PA from 1994-2004] Yasser Arafat’s compound. This betrayal culminated in the compound’s siege and Sa’adat’s arrest, imprisonment in Jericho and eventual handover to the Zionist entity. This treachery exemplifies the PA’s long-standing role as a tool of imperialism and collaborator with the Zionist regime, betraying the Palestinian liberation struggle and the very people it claims to serve.

Since its inception, the PA has never represented the aspirations of decolonization or resistance. Instead, it has upheld the Zionist colonial project, acting as a comprador class that has sold out the Palestinian cause.

Today, this treason continues as the PA wages a siege on the Resistance in the Jenin refugee camp, imprisoning fighters in its torture dungeons, starving the camp’s people and paving the way for Zionist incursions. The collaboration between the PA and the Zionist entity was on full display as PA forces arrested resistance fighters fleeing the besieged camp, further aiding Israel’s war against the Palestinian people.

What’s happening in Jenin — raids, airstrikes, mass arrests — reflects the Zionist regime’s long-term colonial strategy: Seize more land, crush resistance and displace Palestinians. The PA’s role in this campaign is treasonous, as it enforces colonial violence while the occupation intensifies its aggression.

Even the ceasefire in Gaza has not stopped the Zionist entity’s brutality in the West Bank, with Jenin — a cradle of resistance — remaining a target. Yet, despite this betrayal and the ongoing violence, the spirit of liberation in Jenin remains unbroken, as the enemy continues to fail in its attempts to suppress the Resistance.

The march concluded at the Zionist Israeli Embassy. It was part of an international Week of Action to Free Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian prisoners!

Down with Zionism, down with collaborators, down with traitors!

Freedom for Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian prisoners!

Tear down the walls. Liberation is non-negotiable!