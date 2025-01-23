PDF of January 23 issue
Download the color version.
Download the black & white version.
IN THIS ISSUE
In honor of King’s legacy
Protests hit Trump’s policies
Leonard Peltier is finally going home!
Biden attempts to whitewash his disgraced legacy
Palestinians win new ceasefire in Gaza
Editorials:
Trump inaugurates anti‑migrant, anti-trans agenda
Strengthen solidarity with Palestine!
Mundo Obrero:
Los palestinos logran un nuevo alto el fuego en Gaza
Download the color version.
Download the black & white version.