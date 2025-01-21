In honor of King’s legacy: Protests denounce Trump’s anti-people program

Numerous demonstrations took place over the weekend of Jan. 18-20 to commemorate Martin Luther King Day, denounce President Donald Trump’s inauguration and link to the Jan. 18 People’s March in Washington, D.C.

Thousands of people rallied at Washington Square Park in New York City and marched through the streets protesting Trump’s inauguration and honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of struggle. They chanted for the liberation of Palestine and against Trump’s plans for mass deportations of immigrants and attacks on transgender youth.

Actor Susan Sarandon spoke at the rally, praising the people of Gaza. “They changed the narrative. There has been a shift in global consciousness,” she said. “We must continue to use our voices, our bodies, our organizing tools to not only hasten the liberation of Palestine but for all people suffering under colonial imperialism.”

A Latin American and Caribbean contingent marched to the rally from Union Square. A contingent from Workers World Party was visible with signs calling for freedom for Palestinian national liberation movement leader Ahmad Sa’adat and shutting down the anti-migrant Laken Riley Act. The action was convened by The People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement and others.

In Newark, New Jersey, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March of Resistance was organized by the People’s Organization for Progress, with over 300 political organizations, trade unions and community groups endorsing. Around 1,000 marchers from all over Northern New Jersey attended on Jan. 18.

In Philadelphia, a protest organized by the Philadelphia Anti-Imperialist Alliance, newly formed following anti-NATO protests this summer, kicked off on Jan. 20 in the early evening at City Hall by the Octavius Catto statue. Braving bone-chilling temperatures, around 250 spirited protesters turned out for the rally and march that followed and ended at the Liberty Bell.

The protest was supported by 15 organizations, including Anakbayan Philadelphia, Black Alliance for Peace, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Friends of the Congo, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, International Workers of the World, Korea Peace Now, Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, Mobilization4Mumia, Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Philly Action Readiness Collective, Philly Socialists, Students for Justice in Palestine, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and Workers World Party.

Tina Shelton with WILPF and Hannah Lee with Korea Peace Now chaired the rally. Several speakers addressed the rally program demanding: free health care, protection for immigrants and no deportations, funding public services not wars, U.S. out of everywhere, justice for Palestine, people’s power for real change and the right to resist.

Of note was a talk by Will Chan with the Save Chinatown Coalition, which recently won a victory against billionaire developers. Chan raised the successful community-based campaign as an example of the type of united struggle needed to defeat Trump.

Activists in Buffalo, New York, braved temperatures well below freezing on Jan. 20 to protest Trump’s inauguration, rallying behind a banner bearing Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous words: “An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Speakers from various organizations stressed the importance of joining a group and building solidarity within communities to resist the injustices of Trump’s administration and the U.S. imperialist beast — both at home and abroad.



The demonstration was the kickoff event of a new coalition to build and maintain political pressure on behalf of working-class and oppressed peoples. The coalition is comprised of Workers World Party; American Party of Labor; Communist Student League; Green Party of Erie County; University at Buffalo Young Democratic Socialists of America; State University of New York Boycott, Divest and Sanction; and Buffalo Food Not Bombs and hopes to expand its membership to more organizations.



The coalition is organized on the basis of the following points of unity:

1) We oppose war and imperialism.

2) We oppose police brutality and all excesses of the carceral system.

3) We oppose all anti-immigrant, migrant and refugee policies.

4) We oppose racism, anti-LGBTQIA2S+ oppression and misogyny/patriarchy.

5) We support the development and implementation of solutions to climate change.

6) We support the creation and expansion of social programs, including but not limited to public housing, health care and childcare.

7) Above all, we support the end of exploitation and the creation of a democracy that serves working people.

In Seattle, 5,000 people marched against the new Trump administration’s attacks on immigrants, Black, Brown and Indigenous people, trans people and all workers. At the beginning of the march Native American drummers performed the American Indian Movement song in honor of Leonard Peltier after the announcement of his upcoming release from prison. The 42nd annual Martin Luther King Day March was also in solidarity with Palestine.

Despite bitter cold, hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside Boston’s JFK federal building in a major show of anti-fascist solidarity. A coalition of Boston-based groups organized Monday’s action to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which threatens a wave of overtly-fascist repression.

The united front – under the call to “Defeat Trump’s extreme-right billionaire agenda – included Movimiento COSECHA, Boston Coalition for Palestine, Boston Boricuas for Liberation, Boston South Asian Coalition, Palestinian Youth Movement, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Socialist Alternative, Veterans for Peace, Workers Party of Massachusetts, Workers World Party, several university unions and peace and justice groups, among others.

Speakers stressed that only a mass movement of workers can break down the capitalist system, the taproot of the fascist movement’s resurgence across the globe. Mass resistance to Trump likewise means rejecting the moribund Democratic Party, whose decades of neoliberal austerity, support for imperialist wars and militarized anti-immigrant terror, racist disregard for Black, Latine and LGBTQIA2S+ communities prepared the way for the MAGA takeover.

From the JFK building, demonstrators shut down the streets of Boston’s shopping district. Several activists carried Palestinian flags. As they marched, protestors chanted in Spanish and English: “The People United will never be defeated!”

On the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse, another round of speeches fired up the crowd. A Palestinian Youth Movement activist celebrated the concessions won by the Palestinian resistance, which she vowed would continue to mobilize solidarity and resistance to U.S imperialism worldwide.

A number of actions were postponed due to bitter cold weather and will be held later in the week.

Michael Kramer, Will Hodgkinson, Jim McMahan, Keller O’Dekirk, Betsey Piette, Joe Piette and Brenda Ryan contributed to this article.