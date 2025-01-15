PDF of January 16 print issue

Download the PDF

LA fires show
Disaster response in U.S. collapsed

Dr. King’s legacy & recent strikes

Philly Chinatown wins arena battle
Capitalism’s housing crisis
On the picket line
Global warming inferno
Musk boosts bigots worldwide
Galápagos – Pentagon base?

Editorials:
Real solidarity with Los Angeles
Trump puts profits first


Tear Down the Walls:
Biden’s incomplete commutations
Robert Brooks’ lynching

Around the World
Venezuela · Palestine · Cyprus · Ukraine
South Korea · France out of Africa!


More PDF back-issues here.

