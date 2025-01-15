Hamas on ceasefire: ‘An achievement for our people’

The following statement from Hamas was released on January 15:

The ceasefire agreement is the fruit of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip over more than 15 months.

The agreement to stop the aggression on Gaza is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation and the free people of the world. It is a turning point in the conflict with the enemy, on the path to achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return.

This agreement comes from our responsibility towards our steadfast and patient people in the honorable Gaza Strip to stop the Zionist aggression against them and put an end to the bloodbath, massacres and war of extermination to which they are being subjected.

We express our appreciation and thanks for all the honorable official and popular positions that showed solidarity with Gaza, stood with our people and contributed to exposing the occupation and stopping the aggression — Arab, Islamic and international — and special thanks to the mediating brothers who made great efforts to reach this agreement, especially Qatar and Egypt.