Why Jimmy Carter pardoned draft resisters

By Gerry Condon

Condon, who was a leading activist among exiled military deserters in Canada, places the role of U.S. President Jimmy Carter in perspective, while presenting a survey of how repulsion against the U.S. occupation of Vietnam drove varied forms of war and draft resistance among U.S. youths. These forms included underground living, exile, organizing military veterans against war, and anti-war and anti-racist mobilization within the U.S. Armed Forces.

Workers World Party saluted all these forms of war resistance, but focussed its organization on aiding active-duty GIs who built the American Servicemen’s Union. Their story is told in “Turn the Guns Around: Mutinies, Soldier Revolts and Revolutions,” by John Catalinotto.

The passing of Jimmy Carter has been duly noted in ubiquitous remembrances and commentaries on his four-year presidency from 1977-1981. Carter is lauded more for his post-presidential humanitarian projects, while his presidency is deemed a mixed bag by left and right alike. For many Vietnam War resisters — myself included — it is more personal. Jimmy Carter’s first act as president was to pardon draft resisters. He then established a program for military deserters like me, who were able to return from exile or up from “underground” without going to prison.

President Carter’s pardon took a certain amount of courage and compassion, and for that we remember him fondly. To say that “Jimmy Carter pardoned war resisters,” however, is a bit like saying that “Abe Lincoln freed the slaves.” Both presidential decrees were the culmination of years of determined resistance and organizing — by the war resisters [in the Vietnam War era] and enslaved people [before the U.S. Civil War ended] — and by their many valuable allies. Grassroots people’s movements laid the table.

Over one million people needed amnesty

Resistance to the U.S. war on Vietnam was widespread throughout the late sixties and early seventies. Over a million young men found themselves in legal jeopardy — an estimated 300,000 draft resisters, as many as 500,000 deserters and another 500,000 veterans who were discharged from the military with “less-than-honorable” discharges — life sentences of discrimination, particularly by employers. There were also thousands of women and men who had been prosecuted for their anti-war protests.

Somewhere between 60,000 and 100,000 Vietnam War resisters emigrated to Canada — the majority being draft resisters, often accompanied by girlfriends and spouses. Thirty thousand became Canadian citizens. Another 800 U.S. war resisters — mostly deserters — fled to Sweden, the only country to officially grant asylum to Vietnam War resisters. (Canada’s immigration policy was wide open at the time, unlike today, and did not care about the military obligations of other countries.)

In 1972, AMEX-Canada, a Toronto-based collective of U.S. deserters and draft resisters, of which I was part, took the lead in calling for unconditional amnesty for all war resisters and veterans with less-than-honorable discharges. (AMEX = American Exile.) We fought hard for this position within the broad-based National Council for Universal, Unconditional Amnesty (NCUUA), which included the National Council of Churches, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), War Resisters League (WRL), Women Strike for Peace, Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) and many local peace groups.

The initial instinct of some of the church groups was to call for amnesty only for draft resisters, who were mostly white and middle-class, and not for deserters, who were largely working-class and were wanted by the military.

It was a bigger struggle yet to include veterans with less-than-honorable discharges, who were often people-of-color who had resisted racism within the military. But AMEX-Canada, the only organized group of war resisters within the amnesty coalition, along with WRL and VVAW, prevailed, as evidenced by the awkward but specific name: National Council for Universal, Unconditional Amnesty.

AMEX-Canada always called for the U.S. to end its “illegal, immoral” war in Vietnam, which killed over three million Vietnamese, mostly civilians. AMEX’s Jack Colhoun, an Army deserter and historian, chronicled the progress of the Vietnam war in the pages of AMEX-Canada magazine. By demanding amnesty, war resisters had opened an anti-war front that outlasted the anti-war movement, which waned after U.S. troops were withdrawn from Vietnam in 1972 and 1973.

In September 1974, AMEX-Canada hosted an international conference in Toronto, with exiled U.S. war resisters from Canada, Sweden, France and Britain, who were joined by Vietnam Veterans Against the War and other U.S. peace activists.

Several days before the long-planned conference, President Gerald Ford announced that he was granting an unconditional pardon to his disgraced predecessor, Richard Nixon, along with a very limited and conditional “earned reentry” program for Vietnam War resisters. Returning resisters would have to sign loyalty oaths, to perform alternative service, and — if they were deserters — accept a new kind of “less-than-honorable” discharge that would mark them for life.

Resisters demanded total amnesty, not ‘shamnesty’

The U.S. media flocked to Toronto to hear U.S. war resisters’ responses. We totally rejected Ford’s so-called “clemency” program and unanimously demanded an unconditional amnesty for all Vietnam war resisters. “It is right to resist an unjust war,” we exclaimed. We called on our fellow war resisters to boycott Ford’s punitive program, and we vowed to continue our struggle for total amnesty.

In order to raise the temperature, we sent a draft resister, Steve Grossman, back to the U.S. to challenge the program – and then a deserter, yours truly. Grossman’s draft charges were dropped, as was my jail sentence, after a 50-city speaking tour that put the government on the defensive.

Although some war resisters were able to take advantage of Ford’s “earned reentry” program, relatively few did. The program was scheduled to end on January 31, 1975. The White House extended it twice — for a total of two months — in the hopes of gaining greater numbers. But to no avail. The media declared Ford’s program a resounding failure. We kept pushing for real amnesty, not “shamnesty.”

The Democratic Convention in New York City in July 1976 provided us with a great stage. That was the convention that nominated Jimmy Carter for president. Carter had campaigned on a pledge to pardon draft resisters. Little did he know that a draft resister and a Vietnam veteran would steal the show at his convention.

Fritz Efaw, who was living in England after refusing draft orders, managed to get himself elected as an Alternate Delegate from Democrats Abroad and flew into New York’s Kennedy Airport. Lawyers for the amnesty coalition (NCUUA) negotiated a deal with authorities that delayed Efaw’s arrest to allow him to participate in the convention.

By 1976, the mood of the country had changed. Most people agreed that the Vietnam War had been — at the very least — a terrible mistake. A majority of grassroots Democrats supported an amnesty for Vietnam War resisters. That probably included a majority of the 2,100 or so delegates to the Democratic National Convention. But it took only 300 of their signatures to nominate Fritz Efaw to be the next vice president of the United States.

Draft resister and paralyzed veteran take DNC podium

And so it was that a “wanted” draft resister grabbed a precious 15 minutes of prime time TV before a very large audience. First, Efaw had to literally draw straws with the other three VP candidates to determine the order of their nominating speeches. The other three were progressive African American Rep. Ron Dellums (with whom the amnesty activists had coordinated), an anti-abortion advocate whose name has long been forgotten, and the “other Fritz” — Fritz Mondale, who would become Carter’s running mate. Fritz Efaw won the most desirable primetime spot.

Next came the battle with the Democratic National Committee over who could speak on Efaw’s behalf. The established format was for a nominating speech, a seconding speech and an acceptance speech.

NCUUA had chosen Gold Star mother Louise Ransom, a leading advocate for amnesty, to make the nominating speech. Her son had been killed in Vietnam. But it was the seconding speaker, paraplegic Vietnam veteran and fiery anti-war activist Ron Kovic, who ran into resistance.

The committee did everything in their power to keep Ron Kovic off the podium. They even claimed that the Democratic Party — the party of [wheelchair user Franklin] Roosevelt — did not have insurance to cover a wheelchair on the podium. The diverse team of amnesty advocates, including former exiled war resisters Dee Knight, Steve Grossman and Gerry Condon (that’s me), would not take no for an answer.

Eventually Ron Kovic was allowed to make what many observers agreed was the most powerful speech of the convention. He began with these words:

I am the living death

the memorial day on wheels

I am your yankee doodle dandy

your john wayne come home

your fourth of july firecracker

exploding in the grave

These words are also how Ron Kovic begins his remarkable autobiography, Born on the Fourth of July (his birthday), later memorialized in Oliver Stone’s marvelous 1989 film by the same name. Tom Cruise did an amazing job portraying Ron Kovic and was nominated for Best Actor at the 62nd Academy Awards. The last scene in the film dramatizes Ron Kovic’s triumphant appearance at the 1976 Democratic Convention.

The team of amnesty organizers at the Convention was exuberant after the powerful presentations by Louise Ransom, Ron Kovic and Fritz Efaw. And rightly so. We had won 15 minutes of primetime TV proclaiming that Vietnam War resisters were heroes for resisting an unjust war and should not be punished. What a triumph!

True to his word, once elected and inaugurated, Jimmy Carter wasted no time — his very first act as president was to pardon draft resisters. He also ordered the military to establish a case-by-case program for returning deserters. In a nod to the amnesty movement’s demand for a Single Type Discharge, Carter even set up a program for case-by-case review of less-than-honorable discharges.

Not quite ‘universal, unconditional’

This was not quite the “universal, unconditional” amnesty that we had fought so hard for. But it was quite an achievement. Many war resisters were able to resume normal lives without fear of arrest and imprisonment.

Even those who chose to remain in Canada, Sweden and other havens were able to legalize their status, so they could return to the U.S. for family visits — a welcome departure from the days when the FBI would haunt their parents’ funerals looking to make arrests.

President Nixon had ended the draft in 1973, in part to defuse the anti-war movement, but six years later in 1979, during the Iran hostage crisis and increasing tensions with the Soviet Union, President Carter resumed draft registration, sparking another era of draft resistance.

Young men are legally required to register for the draft when they turn 18, but millions have failed to do so. Fast forward to 2025: Congress is haltingly considering several bills that would extend draft registration to women, and the debate about resuming the draft continues.

U.S. immersed in war and genocide today

The terrain for GI resisters is arguably more difficult today. Soldiers who refused to deploy — or redeploy — to the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan had a really hard time fighting for refuge in Canada, whose immigration policy has tightened considerably since the Vietnam War era. Some were able to remain in Canada, while others were forced to return to the U.S. and face military court martial. Sweden offered no refuge to Iraq and Afghanistan war resisters and recently abandoned its neutrality in favor of joining U.S.-dominated NATO.

A 14-month-long Israeli campaign of daily horror and genocide against the Palestinian people — especially children — is being actively facilitated by the United States. U.S. troops remain in Syria after helping to overthrow the Syrian government and replace it with an al-Qaida offshoot.

The U.S. is escalating the war in Ukraine by facilitating the firing of U.S. missiles into nuclear-armed Russia. And the notorious neocons who inhabit both Democratic and Republican administrations are pushing for wars against Iran and China. People across the political spectrum worry aloud about the looming threat of a civilization-ending nuclear war, while war planners insist they can fight and

win a nuclear war. When will they ever learn…?

It is right to resist an unjust war

Veterans For Peace (VFP), which includes Vietnam combat veterans as well as former GI resisters, has issued a statement applauding those Israeli soldiers who are refusing to fight in Gaza. Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty U.S. Airman self-immolated in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington to protest the U.S./Israeli genocide.

Another active-duty Airman, Larry Hebert, then fasted against genocide in front of the White House and Congress. Many active duty personnel are expressing concern that they will be ordered to fight or facilitate illegal wars and genocide.

Veterans For Peace has joined with About Face – Veterans Against the War, the Center for Conscience and War and the Military Law Task Force of the National Lawyers Guild to promote the Appeal for Redress (v.2), an opportunity for active-duty GI’s to legally present their concerns about war and genocide to their Congressional representatives. The veterans also refer GI’s who are thinking about becoming Conscientious Objectors to the Center on Conscience and War, and to the GI Rights Hotline, 1-877-447-4487. If needed, the 40-year-old veterans’ organization can put people in touch with lawyers experienced in military law.

Harkening back to the Vietnam-era amnesty movement, the VFP statement concludes with: “Remember, it is right to resist unjust wars and illegal orders.” These words will become all the more important in the dangerous days ahead, as will increasing support for military personnel who refuse to be part of unjust wars of empire and genocide.

Gerry Condon refused Army orders to deploy to Vietnam in 1968. He was court-martialed and sentenced to 10 years in prison but escaped to Sweden, where he worked with the American Deserters Committee, and then to Canada, where he worked with the AMEX-Canada war resister collective. He currently serves on the Board of Veterans For Peace.