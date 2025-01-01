For Syria: ‘Build anti-imperialist unity’

The author — representing the Bronx Anti-War Coalition — gave the following edited talk during the Dec. 28 webinar entitled “Syria: Exposing the U.S. role – A regime change operation and Israeli occupation of Syria,” organized by the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC). The entire webinar video can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=2QEn3wllu2Q&t=7s. Feel free to share it on social media and elsewhere.

As revolutionaries situated in the heart of the imperial core, we recognize our unique responsibility is to dismantle U.S. imperialism from within. Doing so not only alleviates the pressures placed on nations in the Global South, but also allows those nations to focus their energy on socialist development and self-determination rather than constant defense against foreign aggression.

Our role here is to maintain an unapologetic, consistent anti-imperialist perspective and ensure that our movements reflect this in thought and in action — which is why we consistently organize in the streets, such as our most recent demonstration in Union Square [in New York City] against the Greater Israel project.

A little bit about the Bronx Anti-War Coalition – we are an organization based in New York that staunchly opposes Western imperialism and firmly supports decolonial struggles around the world.

We proudly defend Palestinian resistance and the Axis of Resistance, and we recognize Western imperialism as the primary threat to global peace, stability and the sovereignty of nations worldwide.

Our discussion today centers on Syria, a nation that has faced relentless attacks — both militarily and through propaganda campaigns — from the imperialist powers, particularly the United States and its allies.

As many of you know, the regime change in Syria earlier this month has reignited contentious debates within the left. Many organizations that have united under the banner of a free Palestine are now grappling with internal divisions when it comes to Syria and its place within the anti-imperialist struggle.

Our speakers today represent diverse political organizations and share a unified commitment to defending all oppressed nations targeted by U.S. imperialism. From their presentations, we will contextualize these recent events in Syria, understand their impact on the region and evaluate what this means for movements fighting for liberation globally.

This is also an opportunity to confront the propaganda machine that obscures imperialist motives and silences voices of resistance. By hearing from our speakers, we aim to build anti-imperialist unity and challenge the fractures that propaganda creates within our movements.