Blame billionaires, not migrants – Keep New York a sanctuary city

By Hugo East

New York City — Supporters of immigrant rights formed a picket line in front of New York City Hall Dec. 18, International Migrants Day, to oppose Mayor Eric Adams’s plan to help President-elect Donald Trump deport migrants despite New York City’s status as a sanctuary city.

The demonstration was the third involving migrant rights in a week of protests at City Hall. It was the first to focus attention on the class character of the migrants’ struggle. Picketers chanted, “Low wages? High prices? No housing? No healthcare? Blame the rich, not migrants!”

Sara Flounders of the International Action Center continued that message as she spoke: “Migrant workers are not our enemy. Migrant workers are part of the working class here, and internationally.

“It’s the U.S. wars, U.S. sanctions and their military bases that force millions of working people to leave their homes, to leave their countries and their families for survival. We embrace them. … We’ve got to point the finger at the billionaires who profit from our division and from hunger and homelessness, from low wages and no wages.”

Nine speakers addressed the crowd, including Larry Holmes and Tony Murphy from Workers World Party, Virgilio Aran from the Laundry Workers Center, Yanett R. from Kallpawan NYC, Edward Yood from Communication Workers of America Local 1180, and representatives from the Migrant Rights Coalition and People Before Profit.

Students and activists from the Fashion Institute of Technology Students for Justice in Palestine and Mass Mutual Aid brought burritos and handed them out to rally participants and passersby along with the leaflet explaining the action. Spanish-language Channel 47 sent a reporter to cover the event.