PDF of December 19 print issue

Download the PDF

U.S., Israel, Türkiye: Hands off Syria!

Philadelphia welcomes injured siblings from Gaza

‘Sanctuary for migrants!’

Behind the Daniel Penny verdict

76ers arena: a sellout deal

Philly demo: ‘Yoon’s impeachment is our win!’

Syria, sanctions & solidarity

NYC activists: ‘Defend the Axis of Resistance’

Role of global working class

Editorials:

Healthcare is a right!

South Koreans defy U.S. puppet

Mundo Obrero:

Declaración sobre Siria

Tear Down the Walls:

Tell Biden: ‘Free them all!’

Protests demand freedom for Mumia

Shut down private prisons

Defend prisoner disability rights





Download the PDF



More PDF back-issues here.