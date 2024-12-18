PDF of December 19 print issue

By Alex Majumdar posted on December 18, 2024

U.S., Israel, Türkiye: Hands off Syria!

Philadelphia welcomes injured siblings from Gaza
‘Sanctuary for migrants!’

Behind the Daniel Penny verdict
76ers arena: a sellout deal
Philly demo: ‘Yoon’s impeachment is our win!’
Syria, sanctions & solidarity
NYC activists: ‘Defend the Axis of Resistance’
Role of global working class

Editorials:
Healthcare is a right!
South Koreans defy U.S. puppet

Mundo Obrero:
Declaración sobre Siria

Tear Down the Walls:
Tell Biden: ‘Free them all!’
Protests demand freedom for Mumia
Shut down private prisons
Defend prisoner disability rights


Download the PDF

More PDF back-issues here.

