Global labor actions and the role of the working class

Many labor actions and strikes have broken out around the world in recent months, intensifying in early December.

One major event that shook the world was the militant response by South Korea’s largest labor union federation against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief declaration of “martial law” on Dec. 3. That evening, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced an indefinite general strike demanding the right-wing president step down.

President Yoon rescinded the decree six hours after his arbitrary announcement which had suspended civilian government functions and established temporary military control. Partially due to pressure from the KCTU, the South Korean parliament voted to impeach Yoon on Dec. 14. The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers.

Following Yoon’s impeachment, the KCTU wrote: “The impeachment is merely the beginning. We must build a society where workers don’t die on the job and where public services — health care, care work, education, transport, housing and energy — are guaranteed. The KCTU will lead the way. We shall be at the forefront of creating a new society.” (KCTU Facebook, Dec. 14)

Strikes rock Italy

Workers in Italy conducted various strikes in early December. Several unions rallied and struck in Florence on Dec. 11. The Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), the Italian Confederation of Trade Unions and the Italian Labour Union: Transport (UILTrasportil) orchestrated a four-hour stoppage to express solidarity with the victims of a fuel depot explosion and fire in Calenzano on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 13, Unione Sindicale di Base (USB) and Cobas unions carried out a 24-hour strike in Rome to raise awareness over the rising cost of living and low wages. The two unions demanded higher wages and a shorter work week.

Additionally, the communist-led USB made Palestine a central focus. “Ours is a strike against the war economy and thus also against our government’s support for the Israeli state,” said one USB spokesperson. (middle-east-online.com, Dec. 13)

On Dec. 15, TechnoSky air navigation workers and air traffic controllers in Italy waged a 24-hour strike at several airports. There is a four-hour transportation workers’ strike scheduled to take place on Jan. 10, 2025, called by the FAISA-CONFAIL union.

Other important labor actions throughout Europe

In addition to the various struggles in Italy, there are strikes that have either occurred or been set by transportation workers in France, Scotland, Finland and Spain. Fuel tank drivers at the Edinburgh Airport in Scotland announced a 19-day strike that is scheduled to last from Dec. 18 until Jan. 6. The Finnish Air Line Pilots Association conducted a strike from December 9-13.

Workers in France have been mobilizing since mid-November, starting with transportation unions who struck against airline ticket tax hikes. French rail worker unions have announced strikes in opposition to privatization, and farmers have collectively protested capitalist “free trade” policies. Virtually all the French trade unions called a strike on Dec. 5 following the government’s proposal of massive budget cuts and attacks on employee benefits, such as sick leave.

In Germany, workers have been fighting back against Volkswagen’s plans to close at least three plants and unleash mass layoffs. On Dec. 2, Volkswagen workers launched two-hour rolling strikes at nine plants across the country, including the three factories that are being threatened with closure. These strikes were followed up with four-hour strikes on Dec. 9.

Significance of global class struggles

The strikes and work stoppages that are ringing in the new year reflect the anger most workers feel towards corporate greed and bourgeois institutions. Canadian postal workers have also been on strike in recent weeks. Much like with the other labor actions around the world, there is much public support for the postal workers, despite the corporate media’s attempt to portray the labor actions as “inconveniences” for non-striking workers.

Class consciousness is increasing among workers and oppressed people throughout the globe. The major strikes being conducted are an indication of the growing class consciousness and discontent against the billionaire class.

The reactions workers expressed on social media regarding the recent shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are another sign of rising class consciousness and awareness. Thompson’s death exposed the crisis of the for-profit health care system in the U.S. and the enormous amount of insurance claim denials. Very few workers showed sympathy for Thompson, due to his role as a health insurance CEO.

At the same time, communists have historically rejected political assassinations, because independent working-class mobilization is the correct path in opposing corporate greed and class exploitation.

Collective labor actions are the most effective way to combat capitalism and its cutthroat enforcers. Workers are uniting with one another in pushing back against capitalist attacks on different continents, and in doing so, they are educating each other and sharing important lessons. As material conditions have changed, tactics and strategies have also evolved. Workers have become creative in their actions to adjust to technological changes, such as automation and artificial intelligence.

In addition to raising the level of class consciousness, some of the labor actions have elevated political consciousness. The general strike in South Korea along with the various labor actions around Palestine are examples of the growth of political development. The recent work stoppages make it clear that, despite dialectical changes over the decades, the working class has the revolutionary potential to defeat capitalism and bring down imperialism.