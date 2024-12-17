Impact of Gaza occupation on persons with disabilities

By the Disability Justice and Rights Caucus of Workers World Party

On Dec. 8, the 2nd annual commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Solidarity with Palestine and Gaza demanded at a virtual meeting: money for jobs, services, education and access for disabled people and all workers and oppressed peoples, not for U.S. aid to Israel for genocide! A more extensive report about this historic meeting will be posted soon on workers.org.

This meeting opened with the reading aloud of the following statement from the Director General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, which documents the horrific atrocities committed against the Disability Community of Gaza, whose numbers are exploding amidst the never-ending onslaught of bombs and U.S.-Israeli terror.

Palestinian Ministry of Health:

During an event marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities: The occupation has completely destroyed Gaza’s health care system and prevents disabled individuals from traveling abroad for treatment.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, stated that the occupation has completely destroyed the health care system in Gaza, including hospitals providing care for individuals with disabilities. He added that the occupation continues to block the travel of disabled individuals seeking to complete their treatment abroad.

During a conference organized by the Ministry of Health on Dec. 7 to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities under the slogan “Nothing About Us Without Us,” Dr. Abu Salmiya noted that more than 4,000 war victims in Gaza have lost limbs during the genocidal war on the Strip. Additionally, around 2,000 others are now bedridden due to severe nerve and spinal cord injuries.

He called for an immediate halt to the aggression and the reopening of crossings to allow patients, the injured and people with disabilities to continue their treatment.

Dr. Abu Salmiya highlighted that approximately 14,000 patients and injured individuals are waiting on the list for medical referrals abroad. He pointed out that since the closure of the Rafah crossing, the occupation has permitted only 300 patients to travel for treatment.

He also demanded the entry of medical supplies for people with disabilities, emphasizing that they now lack even the most basic necessities, such as wheelchairs and crutches.

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza

December 7, 2024