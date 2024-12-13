Dec. 18 New York City Hall protest vs. DEPORTATIONS

The following is a lightly edited press release from Workers World Party published on Dec. 12, 2024.

Today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with the incoming “border czar” Tom Homan to map out the city’s collaboration with President Trump’s mass deportation plans.

Already Adams has cruelly cut housing, stopped food benefits and is echoing the anti-migrant criminalization espoused by the likes of Stephen Miller.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, is recognized by the United Nations as International Migrants Day. On this day, protesters will gather at New York’s City Hall at Broadway and Warren at 4 p.m. to reject scapegoating and attacks on migrants — and put the blame on billionaires, where it belongs!

The threat of mass arrest and deportations must end. The greed of the richest 1% is the cause of high prices, low wages and economic inequality. The attack on migrant workers is an attack on all workers. It’s meant to divide us and let the rich off the hook! The solution? WORKERS’ SOLIDARITY!

Endorsers include: Chris Silvera – Secretary-Treasurer Teamsters (IBT) Local 808, Bolivarian Circle, December 12 Movement, International Action Center, Haïti Liberté, Laundry Workers Center, New Abolition Movement, People’s Organization for Progress, Students for Justice In Palestine at Fashion Institute of Technology and Workers World Party.

Blame billionaires, not migrants!