Philadelphia events demand freedom for Mumia Abu-Jamal

Philadelphia

Demonstrators in countries around the world this week marked the 43rd anniversary of the unjust and illegal imprisonment of Pennsylvania political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was arrested and brutalized by Philadelphia police on Dec. 9, 1981.

At the time, Mumia was falsely accused of the murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner and found guilty in a trial that was widely seen as racist and manipulated.

An impressive teach-in on the case of Mumia Abu-Jamal, political prisoners and the prison-industrial complex took place Dec. 7 at Community College of Philadelphia, Center for Business and Industry. The teach-in was hosted by the Black Studies department and chaired by Gabe Bryant with Mobilization4Mumia.

The event kicked off with a phone call from Abu-Jamal, who discussed the importance of dismantling the prison industrial complex. He praised the remarkable things done by the movement against mass incarceration despite tremendous odds.

Responding to a question from an activist fighting against a Cop City in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Abu-Jamal said: “More cops in the U.S. will never mean less crime. Millions are spent to pay for civil damages when police violate peoples’ civil rights. The cops protect the rich and corporate power. They do not protect us.”

A short video featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick speaking on Mumia’s case in November 2020 was played before participants divided into break-out groups to discuss the issue of political prisoners. (workers.org/2020/11/52533/)

The final portion of the teach-in consisted of a panel discussion featuring Candace McKinley, lead organizer for the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund; Jackson Kusiak from the Free Ant committee and the Free Khalif Miller committee; Lolo from the Abolitionist Law Center; Janine Africa with MOVE; and Abu from Palestinian political prisoners’ group Samidoun.

McKinley said that since 2017 over $9 million has been raised in Philadelphia to help release over 1,000 people facing excessive bail. Lolo discussed the many restrictions put into place in Pennsylvania and on a national level with the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 that make winning release from prison difficult, especially for elderly prisoners on life sentences. They noted that 27% of people in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections are over 50 years of age.

Janine Africa spoke on the struggle that won freedom for the MOVE 9, incarcerated in 1978 and imprisoned for over 41 years. Abu discussed the state repression against Samidoun, which is fighting to free over 10,000 Palestinian prisoners illegally held in Israeli jails.

Dec. 9 protest

Some 50 protesters gathered by the Octavius Catto statue by Philadelphia City Hall on Dec. 9 for a rally and march marking the 43rd anniversary of the state’s unjust and illegal incarceration of Abu-Jamal.

Several speakers said that the struggle to free Mumia and other political prisoners coincides with the upcoming battle of progressive activists against the reactionary administration of Donald Trump, which threatens more state terrorism.

The demonstration marched a short distance to the offices of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, where speakers called on him to do the right thing for Mumia by granting him long-denied freedom. They addressed the racist police, judicial and prosecutorial misconduct that resulted in Mumia’s incarceration, despite ample evidence of his innocence and the unjust ruling in May 2023 by Common Pleas Court Judge Lucretia Clemons who refused to consider new evidence found in the case.

Protesters then took to the streets to march to 13th and Locust streets where Mumia was arrested and brutalized on Dec. 9, 1981, and unjustly accused of the murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner.

