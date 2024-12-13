Hezbollah condemns Zionist occupation of Syrian lands

Hezbollah:

The ongoing crimes committed by the zionist enemy on Syrian territory — whether through the occupation (https://t.me/PalestineResist/71273) of additional lands in the Golan Heights (https://t.me/PalestineResist/71153?single) or by striking and destroying the defensive capabilities of the Syrian state (https://t.me/PalestineResist/71273) — constitute blatant aggression and a brazen violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian state and people. These actions exacerbate the destabilization of this brotherly nation.

This aggressive occupation of Syrian lands coincides with the ongoing zionist military aggression against Lebanon, its daily violations and its assaults on Gaza. These interconnected threats place the region’s peoples in imminent danger, underscoring the unity of their struggle and the necessity of rejecting and confronting this aggression.

We, while condemning these attacks, warn of the consequences of their continuation. We also call on the international community, particularly the Arab and Islamic worlds, to adopt firm stances against these crimes and to exert pressure in all political and legal arenas to halt this series of aggressions. All the justifications presented by the enemy are baseless fabrications.

The enemy’s repeated attempts to seize new Syrian lands cannot establish any legitimate rights. These actions are nothing more than ongoing occupation, entrenched in the Golan Heights since 1967.

We affirm our steadfast support for Syria and its people, emphasizing the importance of preserving the unity of Syria — its land and its people.

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

7 Jumada al-Akhirah 1446 AH