Bronx Anti-War Coalition hosts Mutual Aid Day

The Bronx Anti-War Coalition hosted a successful Mutual Aid Day in St. Mary’s Park, located in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx, in New York City, on Nov. 24. The event provided free clothes, hot food, toiletries, diapers and other essential items to the community while offering radical political education centered around anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist ideas.

The coalition emphasized the importance of pairing mutual aid work with political education, stressing that understanding and meeting the community’s needs is key to building power and independence outside capitalist-imperialist systems.

As part of the event, the coalition distributed a pamphlet titled “Why the Bronx Needs Socialism” in four languages: English, Spanish, French and Arabic. The pamphlet introduced the basic principles of socialism and explained how it could address the Bronx’s challenges, such as poverty, inadequate health care, underfunded schools and rising housing costs. It argues that the capitalist state, as an oppressive force, prioritizes the wealthy and corporations while neglecting and exploiting working-class and oppressed communities.

The pamphlet’s main takeaway is that communities must learn to rely on one another, not the state, to meet their needs and work toward breaking free from oppressive systems. By building solidarity and advocating for socialism, the community can create a future where housing, health care, education and other basic needs are guaranteed for all.

The coalition thanked Al Wasi Collective, The Block Times and JUPI BX (Juventud Unida por la Independencia Bronx – Youth United for Independence Bronx) for their participation and support, which contributed to the day’s success.