Philadelphia: Activists mark 40th anniversary of Bhopal chemical disaster

Philadelphia

Despite bitter cold and windy conditions that made lighting candles impossible, Philadelphia activists held a vigil on Dec. 4 against Dow Chemical, the current owner of the “Killer Carbide Factory.” Protesters demanded that Dow, which purchased Union Carbide in 2001, own up to its responsibilities for the deaths of over 30,000 people in Bhopal, India, in a toxic chemical gas leak on Dec 3, 1984.

Protesters gathered by the Octavius Catto statue outside Philadelphia City Hall to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the world’s worst chemical disaster. Speakers included KT with Anakbayan, Faria from Hindus for Human Rights, Betsey Piette with Workers World Party and Jeeva Muhil from Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO, Philadelphia Chapter, who organized the event.

On Dec. 3 a resolution to create “National Chemical Disaster Awareness Day” was introduced in the U.S. Congress. Bhopal survivors, organized with the International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal, are demanding that Dow Chemical pay for the clean-up of the soil and groundwater; that Dow pay a minimum of $8,000 to each Bhopal survivor; and that the Indian government make Dow pay compensation for health and environmental damage to soil and groundwater.

The activists in solidarity with the Bhopal survivors demanded that the guilty, profit-driven owners face trial. Long-term health care for affected families should be provided. As a result of the gas leak, over half a million people were maimed for life. Dow, with a net worth of $29.5 billion, wants the survivors to pay for the clean-up of the factory that killed their families. (stockanalysis.com, Dec. 9)

Dow needs to clean up the contaminated factory site and provide clean drinking water to Bhopal area residents. And Dow owes economic rehabilitation for affected families.

We all deserve a toxic-free future. For more information on the International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal: (bhopal.net) See workers.org/2024/09/80852/ for more coverage.