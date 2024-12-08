Nov. 29 protests in support of Palestinian liberation

In recognition of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People first commemorated in 1977, 30 years after a United Nations resolution that supported the state of Israel, many protests took place on Nov. 29 around the world, including in the U.S., in support of the Palestinians’ right to return free from settler colonialism and imperialist domination. Here are a few reports on some of these actions.

– Monica Moorehead

Thousands of people marched through the streets of New York City on November 29, the International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine. The day marks the date in 1947 that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to partition Palestine and create the Zionist apartheid settler state of Israel.

After the resolution passed, Israel began brutally removing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their land through terror and massacres, referred to by the Palestinians as Al Nakba (the catastrophe).

Protesters rallied at Columbus Circle and marched down 5th Ave. with throngs of people filling the sidewalks on “Black Friday.” Chanting “Bombs Are Dropping While You’re Shopping,” they demanded an end to the U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza in which Israel has killed and maimed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

For over a year, the Israeli military has intentionally targeted children, doctors, nurses and journalists; destroyed nearly every hospital and school; leveled neighborhoods to rubble; starved the population, bombed them relentlessly, killed generations of families and left children without limbs, orphaned and in constant terror and in pain.

In solidarity with the November 29 international day of solidarity with Palestine, dozens of protesters gathered at a busy shopping intersection in Center City Philadelphia on Nov. 29 in the late afternoon. Participants included members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Black Alliance for Peace, Workers World Party and the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition.

Contributors to this article are Betsey Piette and Brenda Ryan.