Buffalo protest says: ‘Dump both corporate parties!’

Protesters gathered on Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo Nov. 10 to protest the U.S. presidential election, in opposition to both corporate parties, the Democrats and Republicans. The demonstration was organized by Workers World Party in collaboration with the Buffalo Democratic Socialists of America, Young Democratic Socialists of America (University at Buffalo) and Communist Student League.

Protesters demanded continued support for the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance to the U.S./Israeli genocide in Gaza, as well as increased protection for migrants, transgender people and reproductive rights. The protesters declared: “Dump both corporate parties! Workers need our own voice!”

Both President-elect Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris agree on continuing to aid and abet Israel’s genocide in Gaza, on keeping migrants and refugees in cages, and strengthening “tough on crime” policies that put the poor behind bars.

They also agree on expanding and intensifying racism and repression by the police and military at home and around the world. Both corporate parties continue to serve the interests of the capitalist class at the expense of the working class — but the workers can and must fight back!