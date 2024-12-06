All out for Mumia Abu-Jamal in December

Philadelphia

December 9 will mark the 43rd year of unjust incarceration for U.S. political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal. Demonstrations, teach-ins and other events will be held in several U.S. cities and in Mexico City, Berlin and Paris.

In Philadelphia, a teach-in on political prisoners and dismantling the prison industrial complex will take place on Dec. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Community College of Philadelphia, Center for Business and Industry, 17th and Callowhill streets, Room C2-28. A photo ID will be required for entry to the campus.

On Dec. 9, a rally and march organized by Mobilization4Mumia — commemorating the anniversary of the 1981 traffic stop which led to Mumia being shot and framed for cop Daniel Faulkner’s murder — will start at 2 p.m. at the Octavius Catto statue on the south side of Philadelphia City Hall. A march will follow, stopping at District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office and then proceeding to 13th and Locust streets, where the confrontation leading to Mumia’s unjust incarceration occurred.

For transportation to the event from New York City contact the Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Coalition NYC at 212-330-8029.

On Dec. 7, Houston will open a demonstration with a message from Dr. Abdul Haleem Muhammad, Minister of Mosque 45 in Houston. The action will be outside of the Fraternal Order of Police Metro Union Hall to demand “No Death by Incarceration! Freedom for Mumia Now!”

In Detroit, a protest organized by the Detroit Jericho Movement will take place on Dec. 7 at the General Baker Institute around the demands “Free our elders!” and “Free political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal!”